News blues: study reveals why 60% of Kiwis avoid the news at least some of the time
By Alex Beattie, Lecturer, Media and Communication, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
John Kerr, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Richard Arnold, Professor of Statistics and Data Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
New Zealand’s news avoidance rates are higher than in any other surveyed country. Mood, political orientation and perceptions of sensationalism or bias all play a role.
© The Conversation
- Saturday, October 12, 2024