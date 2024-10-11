Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is a Halloween visitor from the spooky Oort Cloud − the invisible bubble that’s home to countless space objects

By James Wray, Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Georgia Institute of Technology
The human mind may find it difficult to conceptualize: a cosmic cloud so colossal it surrounds the Sun and eight planets as it extends trillions of miles into deep space.

The spherical shell known as the Oort Cloud is, for all practical purposes, invisible. Its constituent particles are spread so thinly, and so far from the light of any star, including the Sun, that astronomers simply cannot see the cloud, even though it envelops us like a blanket.

It is also theoretical. Astronomers infer the Oort Cloud is there because it’s the only logical explanation for the arrival…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Atmospheric rivers are shifting poleward, reshaping global weather patterns
~ Nobel Increases Pressure on States to Join Nuclear Weapons Ban
~ A Chinese mining company relocated a whole Peruvian town. Now, they are struggling to survive
~ World Mental Health Day: In Trinidad & Tobago, a call to deal with bullying after a student's suicide
~ Tunisia’s young democracy flounders as its president wins a second term
~ New technologies could help destroy persistent ‘forever chemicals’
~ Nobel peace prize awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivors’ group for its efforts to free the world of nuclear weapons
~ New rights for UK workers are unlikely to put enough money in the pockets of those who need it
~ I was a beta tester for the Nobel prize-winning AlphaFold AI – it’s going to revolutionise health research
~ Stem cell therapy reverses type 1 diabetes in world first
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter