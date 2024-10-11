Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel Increases Pressure on States to Join Nuclear Weapons Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Atomic bomb survivors from Japan rally opposite the United Nations in New York during a meeting of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, November 2023. © 2023 Darren Ornitz/International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons The awarding of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo acknowledges the central role of hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki) in working to eradicate nuclear weapons. Their resilience and determination have ensured the work to ban nuclear weapons will continue.The 2017 Treaty on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
