New technologies could help destroy persistent ‘forever chemicals’
By Madeleine Bussemaker, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, University of Surrey
Mehrdad Zare, Postdoctoral Researcher in Chemical and Process Engineering, University of Surrey
Patrick Sears, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry and Forensic Analysis, University of Surrey
Scientists and engineers are developing new ways to destroy per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) efficiently and sustainably. This class of chemicals is known as “forever chemicals” because PFAS persist and accumulate in the environment, animals and our bodies.
PFAS have been used for decades to make everything from firefighting foam, packaging, waterproof clothes and non-stick frying pan…
- Friday, October 11, 2024