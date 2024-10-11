Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel peace prize awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivors’ group for its efforts to free the world of nuclear weapons

By Eirini Karamouzi, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary History, University of Sheffield
Luc-André Brunet, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary International History, The Open University
The 2024 Nobel peace prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese grassroots organisation created by survivors of the two US atomic bombs that were dropped on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

The Norwegian Nobel committee recognised the organisation “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating…The Conversation


