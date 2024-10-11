Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I was a beta tester for the Nobel prize-winning AlphaFold AI – it’s going to revolutionise health research

By Rivka Isaacson, Professor of Molecular Biophysics, King's College London
AlphaFold, which has been awarded the 2024 Nobel prize in chemistry, could pave the way for new treatments and drugs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
