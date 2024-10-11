Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Stem cell therapy reverses type 1 diabetes in world first

By Stéphane Berneau, Lecturer in Physiology and Pharmacology, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire
It’s rare for medical research to be truly ‘groundbreaking’, but the case study from China showing that stem cell therapy can reverse type 1 diabetes is worthy of this adjective.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
