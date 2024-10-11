Climate emergencies threaten our collective security, but governments are flying blind into the storm
By James Dyke, Associate Professor in Earth System Science, University of Exeter
Laurie Laybourn, Visiting Fellow, Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter
You probably missed it, but a few months ago a report was published that inspected how the UK government prepared for major emergencies. What it found has profound implications for the whole country.
The report was written by the UK’s public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic and explained how the pandemic was an example of what’s called a “non-malicious threat”. These are major threats to our collective security that arise not from hostile intent – like terrorism or war – but as a result of human error, structural failure,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 11, 2024