Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Decisive action by UN Human Rights Council supports victims and signals at perpetrators that the world is watching them

By Amnesty International
Today, the UN Human Rights Council took a decisive step to address the spiraling human rights crisis in Venezuela. The global human rights body adopted a resolution renewing, for a period of two years, the mandate of the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela (FFM), in addition to the mandate of the Office of the High […] The post Venezuela: Decisive action by UN Human Rights Council supports victims and signals at perpetrators that the world is watching them appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia’s young democracy flounders as its president wins a second term
~ New technologies could help destroy persistent ‘forever chemicals’
~ Nobel peace prize awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivors’ group for its efforts to free the world of nuclear weapons
~ New rights for UK workers are unlikely to put enough money in the pockets of those who need it
~ I was a beta tester for the Nobel prize-winning AlphaFold AI – it’s going to revolutionise health research
~ Stem cell therapy reverses type 1 diabetes in world first
~ Climate emergencies threaten our collective security, but governments are flying blind into the storm
~ Another Troubling Decision For Free Speech in Cameroon
~ Venezuela: UN Rights Council Extends Probe as Crisis Deepens
~ China: Free ‘Bridge Man’ Protester
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter