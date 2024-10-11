Tolerance.ca
Venezuela: UN Rights Council Extends Probe as Crisis Deepens

By Human Rights Watch
Overview during the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 26, 2024. © 2024 Janine Schmitz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Geneva) –The United Nations Human Rights Council, in extending its Venezuela probe, has sent a clear message to those responsible for ongoing abuses, including in the context of post-electoral repression, that they will be held to account, Human Rights Watch said today.On October 11, 2024, the council adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on Venezuela for two years. The…


