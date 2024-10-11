Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Free ‘Bridge Man’ Protester

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers are seen at the Sitong Bridge in Beijing on October 14, 2022, where protest banners with slogans criticizing the Communist Party's policies were hanged the day before. © 2022 Noel CelisAFP via Getty Images (New York) – Chinese authorities should immediately release the man who unfurled banners critical of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the draconian “Zero-Covid” policy on Beijing’s Sitong Bridge two years ago, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have not released information about the protester’s identity, though…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
