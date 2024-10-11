Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Israel is using surveillance technology to subjugate and target Palestinians

By Safa
Data collection and technology can be harmful, especially when used to monitor and subjugate marginalized people. This can be seen most clearly in how Israel has used technology in its war against Palestinians.


~ Tunisia’s young democracy flounders as its president wins a second term
~ New technologies could help destroy persistent ‘forever chemicals’
~ Nobel peace prize awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivors’ group for its efforts to free the world of nuclear weapons
~ New rights for UK workers are unlikely to put enough money in the pockets of those who need it
~ I was a beta tester for the Nobel prize-winning AlphaFold AI – it’s going to revolutionise health research
~ Stem cell therapy reverses type 1 diabetes in world first
~ Climate emergencies threaten our collective security, but governments are flying blind into the storm
~ Venezuela: Decisive action by UN Human Rights Council supports victims and signals at perpetrators that the world is watching them
~ Another Troubling Decision For Free Speech in Cameroon
~ Venezuela: UN Rights Council Extends Probe as Crisis Deepens
