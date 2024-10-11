Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If you think grocery prices take a big bite out of your paycheck in the US, check out the rest of the world

By Peter A. Coclanis, Professor of History; Director of the Global Research Institute, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Though cynics may question her motives, Kamala Harris’ recent call to ban price gouging on groceries has received a lot of attention – and for good reason.

The cost of food has been a big concern for Americans since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with U.S. food prices rising…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
