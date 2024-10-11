Tolerance.ca
Swing-state GOP leaders amplified election denial in 2020 − and may do so again

By Sadie Dempsey, Ph.D. Candidate in Sociology, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Benny Witkovsky, PhD Candidate in Sociology, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Jianing Li, Assistant Professor of Communication, School of Communication and Information, Rutgers University
Michael W. Wagner, William T. Evjue Distinguished Chair for the Wisconsin Idea & Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison
In 2020,the #StopTheSteal movement built over months of false claims of fraud, culminating in the violence of Jan. 6, 2021. Is the same foundation being laid by local GOP activists today?The Conversation


