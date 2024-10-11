Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Happiness class is helping clinically depressed school teachers become emotionally healthy − with a cheery assist from Aristotle

By John Sommers-Flanagan, Clinical Psychologist and Professor of Counseling, University of Montana
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

Title of Course


Evidence-Based Happiness for Teachers

What prompted the idea for the course?


I was discouraged. For nearly three decades, as a clinical psychologist, I trained mental health professionals on suicide assessment. The work was good but difficult.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
