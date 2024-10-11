Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New virus uncovered in China – is this a sign tick-borne diseases are on the rise?

By Laura Brettell, University Fellow, School of Science, Engineering & Environment, University of Salford
Richard Birtles, Professor, School of Science, Engineering & Environment, University of Salford
Ticks are responsible for spreading over 25 human and animal diseases. While you may be familiar with some of these – such as Lyme disease – there are many others you’ve probably never heard of, including some that have been discovered only in the past few years, such as wetland virus.

In a new case study, researchers in China have published…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
