Ancient humans were so good at surviving the last ice age they didn’t have to migrate like other species – new study

By John Stewart, Professor of Evolutionary Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
Jeremy Searle, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Cornell University
Humans seem to have been adapted to the last ice age in similar ways to wolves and bears, according to our recent study, challenging longstanding theories about how and where our ancestors lived during this glacial period.

Previous studies have supported the view of most archaeologists that modern humans retreated into southern Europe during the height of the last ice age and expanded during the later increase in global temperatures. But our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
