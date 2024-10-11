Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ratan Tata: a compassionate industrialist who cared about employees and citizens as well as profit

By Thankom Arun, Professor of Global Development and Accountability, University of Essex
Ratan Tata, who has died at the age of 86, was a giant of global industry, whose interests included cars, steel, hotels, travel and tea. But he was also hailed as a visionary whose work went far beyond the business world, through his company’s commitment to social causes.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Middle East crisis: UN human rights office condemns spiralling violence
~ If you think grocery prices take a big bite out of your paycheck in the US, check out the rest of the world
~ San Francisco is suing the EPA over how specific water pollution permits should be
~ Millions of people across the US use well water, but very few test it often enough to make sure it’s safe
~ Swing-state GOP leaders amplified election denial in 2020 − and may do so again
~ Happiness class is helping clinically depressed school teachers become emotionally healthy − with a cheery assist from Aristotle
~ Why the Labour government has run aground so quickly – and what it needs to do to get back on course
~ Israel: what hardliners in Netanyahu’s government want from the war
~ Slow Horses and popular culture’s long fascination with the quest for the ‘perfect assassin’
~ New virus uncovered in China – is this a sign tick-borne diseases are on the rise?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter