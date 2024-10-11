Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise and fall of Sue Gray

By Peter Finn, Lecturer in Politics, Kingston University
Sue Gray has resigned as the chief of staff to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. This resignation came alongside the drip drip of information about donations to key members of the inner circle of the Labour government, including to Starmer himself.

Using material from the British official record, broadly defined as the sum total of material created as a result of the operations of the British state, we can trace Gray’s career to see both why she was chosen to work for Starmer and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
