UN Extends DR Congo Experts’ Mandate Amid Increasing Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 42-year-old mother of four who was raped in the Bulengo displacement camp where she had fled fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 23, 2023.  © 2023 Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo On October 11, the United Nations Human Rights Council extended the mandate of its team of international experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo for another year. This was crucial, given the country’s deepening human rights and humanitarian crises, and an intensifying government crackdown on opposition party members, journalists, activists, and other…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
