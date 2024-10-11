Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: care for humans, other species and the natural environment is the key to a just transition

By Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor: Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director: Southern Centre for Inequality Studies., University of the Witwatersrand
Julia Taylor, Researcher: Climate and Inequality, University of the Witwatersrand
Sonia Phalatse, Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
The concept of care can serve as a powerful focal point for understanding the climate challenge and for policies toward a sustainable and equitable future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
