Gazing at your dog can connect your brain with theirs, research shows

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
It might sound far-fetched, but recent research suggests that dogs’ and humans’ brains synchronise when they look at each other.

This research, conducted by researchers in China, is the first time that “neural coupling” between different species has been witnessed.

Neural coupling is when the brain activity of two or more individuals aligns during an interaction. For humans, this is often in response to a conversation or story.
The Conversation


© The Conversation -
