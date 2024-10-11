Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Strong Support for Ongoing Sudan Probe at UN Rights Council

By Human Rights Watch
A member of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) walks between damaged buildings, almost one year into the armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Omdurman, Sudan, April 7, 2024. © 2024 EI Tayeb Siddig/Reuters This week, member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) from all regions overwhelmingly voted to renew the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) for the Sudan, established in 2023. The move was widely backed by Sudanese activists.The fact-finding mission is mandated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
