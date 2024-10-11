Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Human Rights Should Be Priority at GCC Summit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants in the 27th Joint GCC-EU Ministerial Council pose for a group photo in Muscat on October 10, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images (Brussels) – European Union and member states’ leaders should urge their Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) counterparts to release unjustly jailed critics and commit to substantive human rights reforms at an October 16, 2024 summit, Human Rights Watch said today. The EU should also push for structural reforms on freedom of expression, freedom of association, labor rights, and women’s rights in negotiations for partnership agreements.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
