Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government’s social media ban for kids will exempt ‘low-risk’ platforms. What does that mean?

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Like the whole idea of banning young people from social media, allowing limited access to platforms that have a “low risk of harm” is deeply flawed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High skills, low protection: the legal hurdles for foreign workers in Indonesia
~ Lebanon: UN Inquiry Needed on Israeli Attacks on Peacekeepers
~ With Hezbollah now severely weakened, could a threatened Iran acquire a nuclear bomb?
~ What is pelvic organ prolapse and how is it treated?
~ R v. Kloubakov: Supreme Court of Canada ignores sex workers in case on sex work
~ ‘My novels explore human suffering’: Nobel Prize winner Han Kang writes with empathy for vulnerable lives
~ As the conflicts in the Middle East dramatically escalate, could Iran acquire a nuclear bomb?
~ Hope returns to Kashmir after elections, but the ultimate power still belongs to Narendra Modi’s government
~ Why hurricanes like Milton in the US and cyclones in Australia are becoming more intense and harder to predict
~ New survey of IPCC authors reveals doubt, and hope, that world will achieve climate targets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter