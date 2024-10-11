Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: UN Inquiry Needed on Israeli Attacks on Peacekeepers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in the southern village of Kfar Rouman, south Lebanon, September 25, 2024. © 2024 Hussein Malla/AP Photo (Beirut) – The Israeli military has carried out repeated attacks harming United Nations peacekeeping operations in southwestern Lebanon in apparent violation of the laws of war, Human Rights Watch said today. Israeli forces should cease unlawful attacks and allow the UN mission to fulfill its civilian protection and humanitarian duties as mandated by the UN Security Council.In a public statement, the United Nations Interim…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ High skills, low protection: the legal hurdles for foreign workers in Indonesia
~ The government’s social media ban for kids will exempt ‘low-risk’ platforms. What does that mean?
~ With Hezbollah now severely weakened, could a threatened Iran acquire a nuclear bomb?
~ What is pelvic organ prolapse and how is it treated?
~ R v. Kloubakov: Supreme Court of Canada ignores sex workers in case on sex work
~ ‘My novels explore human suffering’: Nobel Prize winner Han Kang writes with empathy for vulnerable lives
~ As the conflicts in the Middle East dramatically escalate, could Iran acquire a nuclear bomb?
~ Hope returns to Kashmir after elections, but the ultimate power still belongs to Narendra Modi’s government
~ Why hurricanes like Milton in the US and cyclones in Australia are becoming more intense and harder to predict
~ New survey of IPCC authors reveals doubt, and hope, that world will achieve climate targets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter