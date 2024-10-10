Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why hurricanes like Milton in the US and cyclones in Australia are becoming more intense and harder to predict

By Andrew Dowdy, Principal Research Scientist in Extreme Weather, The University of Melbourne
Liz Ritchie-Tyo, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Monash University
Savin Chand, Senior Lecturer, Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Federation University Australia
With Hurricanes Helene and Milton reminding us of the destructive force of such storms, the tropical cyclone forecast for Australia is for an average number but with a higher risk of severe cyclones.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
