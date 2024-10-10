Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New survey of IPCC authors reveals doubt, and hope, that world will achieve climate targets

By Seth Wynes, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo, University of Waterloo
H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Climate Scientist, Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
‘Climate scientists’ are often understood as being a block of experts with monolithic beliefs. A new survey sheds considerable nuance onto the beliefs and perceptions of climate scientists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel-Gaza conflict: Home and away
~ Top UN rights body extends mandates for Russia and Sudan
~ Han Kang: innovative South Korean author wins the 2024 Nobel prize for literature
~ Committed a workplace gaffe? You will survive it (and you may even get promoted)
~ ‘It took all of my strength and courage to walk back through the doors’: the impact of Ofsted on teachers, in their own words
~ Wildlife loss is taking ecosystems nearer to collapse – new report
~ UN peacekeepers at risk as they deliver protection for civilians in southern Lebanon
~ Gazing at your dog can connect your brains, research shows
~ Too much lactate can harm our health – these microbes in our gut keep it in check
~ Female Nazi concentration camp guards: the true horror lies in their similarities to ourselves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter