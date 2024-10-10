Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Committed a workplace gaffe? You will survive it (and you may even get promoted)

By Craig Jackson, Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Birmingham City University
Nearly everybody has emailed the wrong thing to the wrong person at the wrong time. It’s a leveller in modern workplaces. The consequences of errors may be immense or trivial, but not much can change that now. The error was your doing: you underperformed, messed up, failed to do the job, or perhaps you were caught lying.

In the gaffe made by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg (where she emailed her briefing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
