‘It took all of my strength and courage to walk back through the doors’: the impact of Ofsted on teachers, in their own words

By Rachel Harding, Research Fellow in Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
Andrew Clapham, Associate Professor of Education Policy, Nottingham Trent University
Ofsted – the schools inspectorate – no longer gives single-word, headline grades to schools in England. It plans to make more changes, accepting many of the recommendations made in a 2024 independent review carried out by former Ofsted head Dame Christine Gilbert.

However, though the review rightly mentioned the importance of inspectors’ professional behaviour, it failed to acknowledge in full the…The Conversation


