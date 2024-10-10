Tolerance.ca
Too much lactate can harm our health – these microbes in our gut keep it in check

By Alan Walker, Professor, School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition, University of Aberdeen
Lactate will be familiar to many due to a common belief that it causes muscle “burn” following exercise – but this is a myth.

Lactate is formed in our muscles during exercise, but this is not the only source of it in our bodies. It is also produced by many of the microbes that live in our gut as they grow.

In the gut, lactate has several important roles. Some of these are beneficial. For example, it…The Conversation


