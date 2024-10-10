Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A patchwork of spinifex: how we returned cultural burning to the Great Sandy Desert

By Braedan Taylor, Traditional Owner; Karajarri Lands Trust Association/UWA, Indigenous Knowledge
Jacqueline Shovellor, Karajarri Traditional Owner, Cultural Advisor, Karajarri Land Trust Association, Indigenous Knowledge
James (Frankie) McCarthy, Ngurrara Traditional Owner and Database Officer, Yanunijarra Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Sarah Legge, Professor of Wildlife Conservation, Australian National University
Thomas Nnarda, Ngurrara Traditional Owner and Ranger, Indigenous Knowledge
In the 1940s, RAAF planes took aerial photographs of the Great Sandy Desert, capturing something valuable: the patterns of burning performed by our ancestors over generations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Top UN rights body extends mandates for Russia and Sudan
~ Han Kang: innovative South Korean author wins the 2024 Nobel prize for literature
~ Committed a workplace gaffe? You will survive it (and you may even get promoted)
~ ‘It took all of my strength and courage to walk back through the doors’: the impact of Ofsted on teachers, in their own words
~ Wildlife loss is taking ecosystems nearer to collapse – new report
~ UN peacekeepers at risk as they deliver protection for civilians in southern Lebanon
~ Gazing at your dog can connect your brains, research shows
~ Too much lactate can harm our health – these microbes in our gut keep it in check
~ Female Nazi concentration camp guards: the true horror lies in their similarities to ourselves
~ World Update: will Trump’s hurricane disinformation counter Harris’s media blitz?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter