A patchwork of spinifex: how we returned cultural burning to the Great Sandy Desert
By Braedan Taylor, Traditional Owner; Karajarri Lands Trust Association/UWA, Indigenous Knowledge
Jacqueline Shovellor, Karajarri Traditional Owner, Cultural Advisor, Karajarri Land Trust Association, Indigenous Knowledge
James (Frankie) McCarthy, Ngurrara Traditional Owner and Database Officer, Yanunijarra Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Sarah Legge, Professor of Wildlife Conservation, Australian National University
Thomas Nnarda, Ngurrara Traditional Owner and Ranger, Indigenous Knowledge
In the 1940s, RAAF planes took aerial photographs of the Great Sandy Desert, capturing something valuable: the patterns of burning performed by our ancestors over generations.
- Thursday, October 10, 2024