Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Violence at all levels’: UN report into the abuse of women and girls in sport is a wake-up call for Australia

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University, Monash University
A United Nations report details the violence that women and girls in sport face around the world – including Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Top UN rights body extends mandates for Russia and Sudan
~ Han Kang: innovative South Korean author wins the 2024 Nobel prize for literature
~ Committed a workplace gaffe? You will survive it (and you may even get promoted)
~ ‘It took all of my strength and courage to walk back through the doors’: the impact of Ofsted on teachers, in their own words
~ Wildlife loss is taking ecosystems nearer to collapse – new report
~ UN peacekeepers at risk as they deliver protection for civilians in southern Lebanon
~ Gazing at your dog can connect your brains, research shows
~ Too much lactate can harm our health – these microbes in our gut keep it in check
~ Female Nazi concentration camp guards: the true horror lies in their similarities to ourselves
~ World Update: will Trump’s hurricane disinformation counter Harris’s media blitz?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter