Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanity’s future depends on our ability to live in harmony with nature

By Liette Vasseur, Professor, Biological Sciences, Brock University
Anders Hayden, Associate Professor of Political Science, Dalhousie University
Mike Jones, Instructor and Researcher, SLU Centre for Biological Diversity, Department of Urban and Rural Development, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Climate change, biodiversity loss and resource depletion are not isolated problems — they are part of an interconnected web of crises that demand urgent and comprehensive action.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Top UN rights body extends mandates for Russia and Sudan
~ Han Kang: innovative South Korean author wins the 2024 Nobel prize for literature
~ Committed a workplace gaffe? You will survive it (and you may even get promoted)
~ ‘It took all of my strength and courage to walk back through the doors’: the impact of Ofsted on teachers, in their own words
~ Wildlife loss is taking ecosystems nearer to collapse – new report
~ UN peacekeepers at risk as they deliver protection for civilians in southern Lebanon
~ Gazing at your dog can connect your brains, research shows
~ Too much lactate can harm our health – these microbes in our gut keep it in check
~ Female Nazi concentration camp guards: the true horror lies in their similarities to ourselves
~ World Update: will Trump’s hurricane disinformation counter Harris’s media blitz?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter