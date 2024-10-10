Tolerance.ca
Kenya is overhauling its national healthcare scheme after 58 years – what would make the transition less painful

By Boniface Oyugi, Health Policy and Health Economics researcher and a Honorary Researcher at the Centre for Health Services Studies, University of Kent
Kenya’s pursuit of universal health coverage has evolved over three decades through incremental reforms. But by far the boldest step taken so far was in 2022 when the government embarked on an overhaul of the healthcare system under President William Ruto’s economic transformation agenda.

