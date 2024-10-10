Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israel’s evacuation ‘warnings’ for civilians misleading and inadequate

By Amnesty International
Evacuation warnings issued by the Israeli military to residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut and south Lebanon were inadequate, and in some cases also misleading, said Amnesty International today, highlighting that these warnings do not absolve Israel of its obligations under international humanitarian law to never target civilians and to take all possible measures […] The post Lebanon: Israel’s evacuation ‘warnings’ for civilians misleading and inadequate appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
