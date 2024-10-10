Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: children victims of gang violence amid impunity

By Amnesty International
Following the recent interactive dialogue with the UN expert on Haiti, where Amnesty International expressed its deep concern over gang-related violence, particularly against children, perpetrated in total impunity, Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, stated: “We have documented heartbreaking stories of children forced to work for gangs: from running deliveries to gathering information and […] The post Haiti: children victims of gang violence amid impunity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


