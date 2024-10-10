Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Recognizes Need for Continued Scrutiny of Burundi’s Rights Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 26, 2024.  © 2024 Janine Schmitz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images On October 10, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Burundi. The Council expressed concerns about the country’s rights record, which, nearly 10 years after a political and human rights crisis began, remains dire.The report presented by the UN Special Rapporteur to the Human Rights Council in September provides a grim picture, with little to no sign…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
