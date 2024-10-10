Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Up its Game in the Face of Sudan Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People from Sudan line up to receive food from community kitchens, run by local volunteers for people who are affected by conflict and extreme hunger and are out of reach of international aid efforts, in Omdurman, Sudan, August 22, 2024.  © 2024 Mazin Alrasheed/Reuters Despite 17 months of brutal conflict in Sudan, the country rarely made it to the top of the European Union’s agenda. But next week offers opportunities for European leaders to up their game.Since April 2023, Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Rapid Response Forces (RSF), and allied militias have shown…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Pivotal moment’ as violence against children reaches unprecedented levels worldwide
~ Namibia’s art scene has been built by unsung heroes – like queer artist Jo Rogge
~ Kenya is overhauling its national healthcare scheme after 58 years – what would make the transition less painful
~ New discoveries: three tiny species added to South Africa’s spectacular marine life
~ From Fela Kuti to Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead – the story of music manager Rikki Stein
~ Discovery of 5,000-year-old farming society in Morocco fills a major gap in history – north-west Africa was a central player in trade and culture
~ Lebanon: Israel’s evacuation ‘warnings’ for civilians misleading and inadequate
~ Haiti: children victims of gang violence amid impunity
~ Iraq: Reject changes to Personal Status Law which would allow child marriage and further entrench discrimination
~ UN Recognizes Need for Continued Scrutiny of Burundi’s Rights Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter