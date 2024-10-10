Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Renews Human Rights Mandate on Russia

By Human Rights Watch
(Geneva, October 10, 2024) – The United Nations Human Rights Council on October 10, 2024, today adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in Russia, by a vote of 20 to 8, with 19 abstentions.The resolution renews for another year the mandate of the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation. The Human Rights Council named Mariana Katzarova to the role on April 4, 2023.The resolution was presented by a core group consisting of Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
