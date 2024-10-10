Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dark energy: could the mysterious force seen as constant actually vary over cosmic time?

By Robert Nichol, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean, University of Surrey
As I finished my PhD in 1992, the universe was full of mystery – we didn’t even know exactly what it is made of. One could argue that cosmologists had made little progress in our understanding of these basic facts since the discovery of the cosmic microwave background (CMB), the afterglow of the Big Bang, in the 1960s.

I left the UK after my doctoral studies to begin a research career in the US, where I was lucky to be recruited to work on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
