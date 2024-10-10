Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP29 Host Country Agreement Lacks Rights Protections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image COP29 banners in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 17, 2024.  © 2024 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo In a case that is disappointing but not surprising, the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for hosting the climate conference COP29, is replete with significant shortcomings and ambiguities on the protections for participants’ rights. Human Rights Watch has obtained a copy of this host country agreement, signed in August 2024, which has yet to be made public.For instance, the agreement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon crisis: Health workers and facilities ‘targeted or hit’
~ What Israel and its neighbours want now as all-out war looms in the Middle East – podcast
~ The vote in Pennsylvania could decide the US election – it’s a battle for the suburbs
~ Slow-moving sloths will struggle to adapt quickly to climate change – new study
~ Dark energy: could the mysterious force seen as constant actually vary over cosmic time?
~ AI was central to two of 2024’s Nobel prize categories. It’s a sign of things to come
~ A realistic statue of Mary giving birth was criticized, then vandalized − but saints and artists have often reimagined Christ’s birth
~ LGBTQ rights: Where do Harris and Trump stand?
~ Why Trump accuses people of wrongdoing he himself committed − an explanation of projection
~ Caitlin Clark, Christine Brennan and how racial stereotypes persist in the media’s WNBA coverage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter