Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia lifts sea sand export ban, angering activists and coastal communities

By Sydney Allen
After a 20-year ban, Indonesia is allowing companies to extract sea sand from its coastal waters. Activists say this will have devastating environmental consequences and could negatively impact coastal communities.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon crisis: Health workers and facilities ‘targeted or hit’
~ What Israel and its neighbours want now as all-out war looms in the Middle East – podcast
~ The vote in Pennsylvania could decide the US election – it’s a battle for the suburbs
~ Slow-moving sloths will struggle to adapt quickly to climate change – new study
~ Dark energy: could the mysterious force seen as constant actually vary over cosmic time?
~ AI was central to two of 2024’s Nobel prize categories. It’s a sign of things to come
~ A realistic statue of Mary giving birth was criticized, then vandalized − but saints and artists have often reimagined Christ’s birth
~ LGBTQ rights: Where do Harris and Trump stand?
~ Why Trump accuses people of wrongdoing he himself committed − an explanation of projection
~ Caitlin Clark, Christine Brennan and how racial stereotypes persist in the media’s WNBA coverage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter