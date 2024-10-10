Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Empower girl survivors of Boko Haram

By Amnesty International
Girls and young women in north-east Nigeria suffered horrific abuses in Boko Haram captivity, with many survivors then arbitrarily detained and subsequently neglected by the Nigerian authorities. Now, these girls and young women are sending a clear message: they want to rebuild their lives. For more than a decade, Boko Haram used these girls and […] The post Nigeria: Empower girl survivors of Boko Haram appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There’s a new school funding bill in parliament. Will this end the funding wars?
~ Grattan on Friday: Oil prices could be where the Middle East crisis collides with Australia’s cost-of-living crisis
~ Nigeria: Empower girl survivors of Boko Haram
~ Myanmar: Two activists at grave risk of torture after arrests
~ Championing Support Over Coercion on World Mental Health Day
~ Is TikTok right? Can adding a teaspoon of cinnamon to your coffee help you burn fat?
~ Australia’s child support system can put single mothers at risk of poverty and financial abuse
~ China removes block on Australian lobster, in last big bilateral trade breakthrough
~ Afghanistan: Policewomen Report Past Abuse, Taliban Threats
~ Africa: Countries on the cusp of abolition must take a stand against the death penalty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter