Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s child support system can put single mothers at risk of poverty and financial abuse

By Kay Cook, Professor and Research Director, School of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Swinburne University of Technology
Adrienne Byrt, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Swinburne University of Technology
Ashlea Coen, PhD Candidate, School of Design and Architecture, Swinburne University of Technology
Marg Rogers, Senior Lecturer, Early Childhood Education; Post Doctoral Fellow, Manna Institute, University of New England
Australia’s child support system can not only increase women’s poverty, but can actually facilitate financial abuse, according to our recent research.

Child support is an important system that aims to share the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
