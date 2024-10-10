Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These 5 ‘post-truth’ claims are fuelling the water wars in Australia

By Quentin Grafton, Australian Laureate Professor of Economics, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
John Williams, Adjunct Professor in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management, Charles Sturt University, and Adjunct Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Policy reform is urgently needed to make water use in Australia sustainable, but it won’t be effective unless it’s based on facts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
