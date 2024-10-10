Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel has banned the UN secretary-general. Is this legal – or right?

By Samuel Berhanu Woldemariam, Lecturer in law, University of Newcastle
While states have the right to expel or deny entry to any diplomat without reason, barring a top UN official could have serious ramifications for the organisation’s work.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
