Human Rights Observatory

Clues left by the Alpine Fault’s last big quake reveal its direction – this will help NZ prepare for the inevitable next rupture

By Jesse Kearse, Postdoctoral Researcher in Seismology, Kyoto University
Nicolas Barth, Assistant Professor of Geology, University of California, Riverside
New research shows the last big earthquake on the Alpine Fault ran from south to north. With a 75% chance of another rupture in the next 50 years, this improves how we can forecast its impact.The Conversation


© The Conversation
