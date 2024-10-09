Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No savings? No plans? No Great Australian Dream. How housing is reshaping young people’s lives

By Wendy Stone, Professor of Housing & Social Policy, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Catherine Hartung, Senior Lecturer in Education, Swinburne University of Technology
Sal Clark, Lecturer in Politics and Sociology, Swinburne University of Technology
Zoe Goodall, Research Associate, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
New research has revealed Australia’s housing barriers are changing the traditional life course many young people are expected to follow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
