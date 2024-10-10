Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Africa: Countries on the cusp of abolition must take a stand against the death penalty

By Amnesty International
Three sub-Saharan African countries on the cusp of abolition must act now and abolish the death penalty once and for all, paving the way for others around the world to follow in their footsteps, said Amnesty International on World Day Against the Death Penalty (10 October). Kenya and Zimbabwe currently have bills tabled to abolish […] The post Africa: Countries on the cusp of abolition must take a stand against the death penalty  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
